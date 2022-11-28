Dindigul (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 28 (ANI): A fire broke out at a private yarn mill in the Saminathapuram area near Palani in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district.

According to the Dindigul Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhaskaran, the fire occurred after a boiler in the yarn mill exploded.

"The fire took place when the boiler in the plant exploded. " SP Bhaskaran told ANI on the phone adding that no casualties have been reported so far.

Four fire tenders have reached the spot and are currently deployed to douse the fire.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on November 20, a fire had broken out in the Rajagopuram (temple tower) of Badrakali Amman Temple at Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar, which was extinguished using two fire tenders. (ANI)

