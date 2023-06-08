Tiruchirappalli, June 8: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department seized gold worth Rs 28 lakh from a passenger coming from Dubai at Tiruchirappalli International Airport.

According to the Customs Department, the passenger was travelling from Dubai via Columbo on Sri Lankan Airlines on Thursday. He was carrying the gold in a paste form and was concealed in a slipper. Madhya Pradesh: 18-Year-Old Girl Who Watched 'The Kerala Story' With BJP MP Pragya Thakur Goes Missing Again From Bhopal.

The Customs officials intercepted him and seized 467 grams of gold worth Rs 28.30 lakh. The investigation was underway. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: Seven Killed, Two Injured As Truck Overturns on SUV in Sidhi District.

Further details are awaited. Last week, Customs officials arrested three passengers at Tiruchirappalli International Airport and seized 1197.5 grams of 24-carat gold worth Rs 72.73 lakh.

The officials said the gold was seized from three passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)