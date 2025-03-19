Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 19 (ANI): A large flock of flamingos have arrived in coastal areas of Thoothukudi (Tuticorin) in Tamil Nadu, attracted by the brackish water bodies and salt pans that provide a suitable environment for these migratory birds.

The birds, known for their striking pink plumage, are here to breed and feed, taking advantage of the region's rich resources.

From October to March, the coastal town's salt pans become an ideal feeding ground for flamingos.

Greater flamingos migrate to Thoothukudi from various parts of Africa, southern Asia, the Middle East, and southern Europe.

Flamingos are attracted to the area because of the availability of food sources like crab, shrimp, insects, worms, and tubers. The Alayathi Forest near Tuticorin Beach Road is a known nesting ground for these birds.

In addition to the plentiful food, the region's climate and tranquil coastal environment offer perfect breeding conditions.

Flamingos are particularly attracted to the salt pans along the East Coast Road, where they can be seen in large numbers.

The combination of plentiful food and a serene atmosphere makes Thoothukudi an essential destination for flamingos during their migratory journey.

These winged visitors, with their extraordinarily long and sinuous necks, slender pink legs, cup-shaped beaks and white bodies laced with scarlet and black shades on the flanks, were seen wading through the shallow waters in Thoothukudi.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai also transformed into a pink wonderland as thousands of flamingos flocked to the city.

Each year, Navi Mumbai's wetlands undergo a breathtaking transformation as thousands of flamingos migrate to the region, painting the landscape with vibrant pink hues.

The Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, a vital ecological hotspot, serves as a welcoming haven for these majestic birds.

As they arrive in search of food and a safe habitat, the sanctuary's mangrove forests, mudflats, and salt pans provide the perfect setting for the flamingos to thrive. (ANI)

Flamingos are migratory birds, and their movement patterns depend on environmental conditions like food availability and temperature.

Some species migrate seasonally, while others move in response to local climate changes, as seen in places like Thoothukudi. (ANI)

