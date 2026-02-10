Tirupattur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10 (ANI): The sixth annual bull-taming festival, locally known as Eruthu Vidum, was held with great enthusiasm on Tuesday at Puthukovil village near Natrampalli in Tirupattur district.

The traditional event featured more than 350 bulls and drew large crowds from across the region.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Internet Services Suspended in Ukhrul for 5 Days After Fresh Firing, Arson Incidents (Watch Video).

Bulls were brought from Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi, Ambur, Jolarpet, and Krishnagiri, as well as from neighbouring districts of Andhra Pradesh, reflecting the festival's wide popularity.

Ahead of the competition, veterinarians conducted mandatory medical examinations on all participating bulls, after which they were cleared to compete.

Also Read | WhatsApp SIM-Binding: Centre Informs Supreme Court of New Measures To Curb Digital Arrest Scams and Enhance User Safety.

The bulls were judged based on the time taken to reach the designated target, with those completing the run in the shortest time declared winners.

Cash prizes were awarded to the winners. The first prize carried ₹1,00,002, followed by ₹80,001 for second place and ₹60,001 for third place. In total, 130 prizes were distributed to the best-performing bulls.

The event attracted thousands of youth and spectators from nearby villages, turning Puthukovil into a vibrant, festive venue as people gathered to celebrate the age-old rural sport.

To ensure safety and prevent any untoward incidents, over 50 police personnel were deployed under the supervision of DSP Mahalakshmi. Tight security arrangements were in place throughout the event, enabling the festival to be conducted smoothly and peacefully.

Earlier, during the last Friday of the Tamil month Thai, a Thiruvilakku Puja was held at the Sri Thunga Balasthanambika Sametha Kadrasundareswarar Temple in Kanjanagaram village, Tharangambadi taluk, Mayiladuthurai district.

The event featured the traditional lighting of the Thiruvilakku, along with prayers and offerings to the deities. Community members brought sweets, fruits, and flowers, filling the temple with a joyful atmosphere through devotional songs and prayers. The priest led the ceremonies to bring blessings for health and prosperity.

Women invoked the Goddess in the lamps placed before them and offered prayers seeking marital blessings, marital strength, and family harmony. They performed a special archana by offering kumkum, flowers, and other items to the lamps they had brought. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)