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Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Monday met NDA leaders in Thanjavur ahead of the assembly polls in Tamil Nadu scheduled to take place on April 23.

Earlier in the day, Nitin Nabin on Monday offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai.

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Speaking to the media, Nabin said that having darshan of Goddess Meenakshi brings "unique strength and energy," adding that India's spiritual traditions continue to inspire thoughts, ideals and actions while wishing prosperity for all citizens.

He said, "Having darshan of Goddess Meenakshi, and given its history's unique place in Indian history, certainly brings a unique strength and energy... The place of our Hindu deities is reflected in our thoughts, our ideals, and our actions."

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"I wish that all the people of Tamil Nadu and the entire country may have good luck and prosperity in their homes. Indians are proud that our history has contained such things that inspire our spiritual resolve to move forward," he said.

A day earlier, Nabin expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu will defeat the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in the upcoming state Assembly polls, alleging that the state government is "the most corrupt in the country".

Tamil Nadu polls are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is the elections is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which may turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)