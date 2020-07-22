Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 22 (ANI): A total of 5,849 new COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,86,492 in the state, the state Health Department said.

The state has 51,765 active cases, 1,31,583 patients have been discharged and 2,700 persons have died due to the virus. (ANI)

