New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Tamil Nadu has reported 589 new COVID-19 cases, 770 discharges, and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 8,30,772, said State Health Department, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The number of total discharges in the State stands at 8,12,568 while the death toll has reached 12,264, according to the State Health Department.

The total number of active cases stands at 5,940.

The overall coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,05,57,985, including 2,08,826 active cases. With 17,170 discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,96,885. The death toll has gone up 1,52,274, said Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

