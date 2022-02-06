Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 6 (ANI): Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 7,519 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, as per the state health department.

With this, the total COVID cases reported in the state so far mounted to 34,04,762, including 1,38, 878 active cases.

With the addition of new deaths, the death toll in the state rose to 37,733.

However, 23,938 people recovered from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The recovery tally in the state stands at 32,28,151.

With 1,26,701 COVID-19 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the cumulative COVID tests conducted in the state reached 6,24,01,480. (ANI)

