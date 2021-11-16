Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu reported 802 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Monday.

During the same duration, 918 people recovered from the infection and a total of 26,69,848 have been discharged so far.

As of now, there are 9,488 active cases of the disease in the state. The state reported 36,296 deaths due to COVID-19.

The state conducted 1,01,764 RT-PCR tests on Tuesday, taking the cumulative total to 5,27,47,257 tests.

Tamil Nadu doesn't use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT).

Meanwhile, India reported 10,229 new cases and 1,34,096 active caseload, according to Bulletin released on Monday. (ANI)

