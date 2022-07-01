Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 1 (ANI): A Rosy Pelican hatched a newborn baby for the third time in fourteen years at the Coimbatore Corporation Zoo in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ANI, Zoo Director, E. Senthilnathan, said, "Normally Pelicans don't hatch in captivity, especially in zoos. The fertility rate is very less because of the atmosphere, notice pollution and public visits to the zoo. But here in Coimbatore zoo, a rosy pelican hatched a youngling which is a new arrival to the police family maintained in our zoo."

Also Read | Udaipur Beheading Aftermath: Rajasthan Govt Removes SP & IG, Shifts Accused to Ajmer's High Security Jail.

This is the third time, the Rosy Pelican gave birth in 14 years, due to covid lockdown, there are no visitor movements in the zoo and this atmosphere was conducive for the pelican to hatch, Zoo Director said.

He also added that the zoo authorities are monitoring the health conditions of the newborn Pelican chick.

Also Read | BMW Group Will Adopt Google's Android Automotive OS for Future Vehicles.

"Nobody is allowed to enter the Pelican living area because the mother may get wild and will try to attack. We are taking utmost care and the bird is healthy and we are monitoring the baby Pelican's health and improvement every day," Senthilnathan, said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)