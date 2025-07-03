Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 3 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor turned politician Vijay met family members of Ajith Kumar, who allegedly died during police interrogation in Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu earlier in the month.

Earlier, AIADMK spokeperson Kovai Sathyan alleged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin referred the alleged custodial death case of Ajith Kumar to the Central Bureau of Investigation due to "compulsion" and not out of his "own will".

Sathyan told ANI, "If MK Stalin has not directed a CBI enquiry, the Court would have done it. Everybody witnessed how the judge yesterday stripped the police force and exposed their wrongdoings in this custodial murder"

"Those people who took the law into their own hands and their blatant attempt to erase the evidence were all exposed by the Judge. MK Stalin referred this case to the CBI not out of his own will but because of compulsion, knowing that the court is going to order..."

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh, land ownership and a government job to the family of Ajith Kumar, a temporary temple security guard who allegedly died during police interrogation in Thirupuvanam, Sivaganga district.

According to an official statement, the victim's family has been granted a house site patta (land ownership document), Rs 5 lakh in financial assistance, and a government job.

As Ajith Kumar's younger brother, Naveen Kumar, has completed his ITI course, he has been appointed as a technician at the AAVIN, the state milk cooperative. Tamil Nadu Minister for Co-operation KK Periyakaruppan and District Collector K Porkodi visited and handed over the appointment order to Naveen Kumar, it added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the state government will transfer the investigation of the alleged custodial death of Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district to the Central Bureau of Investigation.CM Stalin said that the Tamil Nadu Government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe.

Informing about the decision, Chief Minister Stalin said, "Considering that five members of the police department have been accused in this matter, and to ensure that no doubts or suspicions arise regarding the investigation, I have ordered that the case be transferred to the CBI. The Tamil Nadu Government will provide full cooperation for the CBI probe." (ANI)

