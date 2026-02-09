Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 9 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna slammed the ruling DMK government, accusing it of failing to generate employment, ensure women's safety, and curb alcohol and drug abuse in Tamil Nadu. He also alleged that the DMK is using money from the ganja trade for election purposes.

Addressing mediapersons here on Monday, Arjuna said the DMK had not delivered on its key election promises, particularly job creation. Referring to the party's Election Manifesto Promise, he said the DMK had assured 5.5 lakh jobs annually.

"By now, nearly 28 lakh people should have received employment in their regime, but that has not happened. The ruling DMK government has failed in employment generation, women's safety and control over alcohol and drug abuse in Tamil Nadu. The party had assured 5.5 lakh jobs annually. By now, nearly 28 lakh people should have received employment in their regime, but that has not happened," Arjuna said.

Raising concerns over women's safety, the TVK leader claimed that the unchecked spread of alcohol and ganja had worsened the situation across the state. He recalled that before coming to power, the Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had worn black shirts in protest and promised total prohibition. "That promise was not fulfilled," Arjuna alleged.

"Ganja sales are rampant across Tamil Nadu, including in schools, colleges and even near TASMAC outlets. Ganja sales in the State has crossed Rs 60,000 crore. A few actors had been arrested in connection with drug cases, the main networks behind the drug trade are yet to be brought to justice," he said.

Escalating his attack, Arjuna accused the DMK of using the drug trade to mobilise funds for elections. "DMK is selling ganja and mobilising money to spend on elections. Ganja sales are taking place with the involvement of MLAs and MPs, and large amounts of money collected through the trade are being diverted for election purposes," he alleged.

Tamil Nadu is set to go to the polls for the Legislative Assembly elections later this year. (ANI)

