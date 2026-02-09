New Delhi, February 9: HDFC Bank has officially suspended a female employee, identified as Aastha Singh, following the viral spread of a video showing her verbally abusing and physically threatening a customer. The incident, which took place at a branch in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has sparked significant social media backlash over professional misconduct and the use of casteist remarks during the altercation.

The controversy surfaced after a 44-second video clip began circulating on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. In the footage, Singh is seen in a heated exchange with an account holder. As the argument escalates, she is heard using foul language and issuing threats, at one point lifting her laptop as if to hurl it at the customer. ‘Not Our Employee’: HDFC Bank Responds to Viral Audio of Woman’s Disrespectful Remarks Against Army Personnel Over Loan Payment.

Witnesses and the video recording indicate that Singh repeatedly invoked her social identity during the outburst, stating, "I am a Thakur," and warning the customer, "Don't mess with me." Despite several colleagues attempting to intervene and calm her down, the employee continued the aggressive behavior, shouting, "Aisi ki taisi kardenge" (I will ruin you).

‘Thakur Hoon’ Viral Video: HDFC Employee Aastha Singh Suspended for Using Casteist Remarks

HDFC बैंक का हाल, सरकारी बैंक से भी खराब हो गया है। बैंक की स्टाफ आस्था सिंह का गुस्सा देखिए। "ठाकुर हूं, Bakchodi ना करना मेरे साथ" कई लोग बार-बार उसे समझा रहे हैं, ऐसे नहीं बोलो, तब जाकर उसने खुद को इतना पर रोका! कानपुर का वीडियो है। pic.twitter.com/touyEXyKU6 — Abhishek Anand (@TweetAbhishekA) February 8, 2026

HDFC Bank Suspends Aastha Singh Over 'Thakur Hoon' Viral Video

Following the widespread outrage, HDFC Bank moved to distance itself from the employee’s actions. In an internal move confirmed by branch sources, Singh was placed under immediate suspension pending a formal inquiry. ‘Bank Details on Street Food Paper Plate’: Viral Image Sparks Data Protection Debate, X Users Question Disposal of Confidential Financial Documents.

The exact cause of the dispute remains unclear, though reports suggest it began after the customer raised a complaint regarding a service issue or a transaction delay. Public reaction has been swift, with netizens calling for a permanent termination of service.

