Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 18 (ANI): An under-construction flyover collapsed in Chennai near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on Thursday.

No casualties have been reported.

The construction work was going on near the Nanganallur Thillai Ganga Nagar tunnel on the route from Velachery to the Parangi Malai area.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

