Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal offered prayers at the Arulmigu Aranganatha Swamy Temple in Srirangam in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli during the early hours of Monday as part of the sacred Viswaroopa Darshan.

Piyush Goyal is currently in Tamil Nadu to campaign for the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the BJP, as the state will hold polling for the Legislative Assembly elections on April 23.

Also Read | How To Check CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Online at cbse.gov.in.

The Union Minister participated in the early morning rituals and had darshan of Lord Ranganatha. Temple authorities and officials had received him at the entrance and facilitated the visit.

After offering prayers, Goyal briefly interacted with the temple Priest before leaving the premises.

Also Read | Women's Reservation Bill: Kiren Rijiju Urges Mallikarjun Kharge To Back Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Security was tightened in and around the temple premises in view of the minister's visit, while devotees gathered in large numbers during the auspicious Viswaroopa Darshan, one of the first rituals performed at the temple every day.

Goyal is the BJP's election in-charge in Tamil Nadu, and his Tiruchirapalli visit coincides with the ongoing poll campaigning. Earlier on Sunday, he led a road show in Thanjavur to rally support for the BJP candidate Karuppu M Muruganantham, ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections.

Addressing a crowd, Goyal hailed Muruganantham as a dedicated public servant, calling him a "true son of the soil" who has "dedicated his whole life to serving society".

The Union Minister also launched a sharp attack on the DMK-led state government, specifically targeting its impact on the farmers of Thanjavur.

"Our hardworking farmers have suffered because of corruption, as the DMK did not provide storage facilities. It is time for a change. The Stalin government has only brought corruption and commission in the last five years to Tamil Nadu, the government which is supporting the liquor mafia, sand mafia, and land mafia," he claimed.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The main contest is between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has also thrown its hat in the ring in the hope of turning the elections into a triangular contest. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)