Chennai, Sep 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's daily new covid cases showed a marginal dip on Monday compared to the previous day's additions, but the number of active cases continued to inch upwards and stood at 16,984.

The state clocked 1,661 new infections today, 36 lesser than on Sunday.

Also Read | Baby Rani Maurya Has Been Appointed as the National Vice President of BJP. She Had … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

However, with the new cases outnumbering the 1,623 recoveries on Monday, the active cases went up.

The number of active cases on Sunday was 16,969, even as they have been on the upward trend for the past few days.

Also Read | Mahant Narendra Giri, Akhara Parishad Chief, Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances At His Prayagraj Residence.

The state witnessed 23 deaths, including one person with no comorbidities.

The cumulative positives stood at 26,47,041 while the new deaths took the total fatalities to 35,360, according to a government bulletin.

So far, 25,94,697 persons have been cured of the virus.

Coimbatore and Chennai reported the maximum of 211 and 206 new infections on Monday, while Erode (117) and Chengalpattu--111, were the other districts with three figure new cases.

Tenkasi and Ramnathapuram reported the lowest of five cases each, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)