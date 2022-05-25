New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against the 12th accused in the Tamil Nadu Ansarullah case.

The Central anti-terror agency filed the supplementary charge sheet against Divan Mujipeer alias Divan under charges of criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code and section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates, who had pledged to the violent extremist ideology of proscribed terrorist organizations including Al-Qaeda and ISIS and had formed a terrorist gang namely Ansarullah while being in the United Arab Emirates and in India, said the NIA.

"They had recruited like-minded youth into their fold besides conducting religious classes with the intention of waging violent jihad for establishing Islamic rule in India," said the NIA.

NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against 11 accused persons on January 8, 2020, in this case.

During the investigation, the NIA said, the charge-sheeted accused Mujipeer was found to have conspired with co-accused persons namely, Mohammed Ibrahim, Mohammed Sheik Maitheen, Meeran Ghani and Gulam Nabi Asath in UAE to form an extremist religious group namely Ansarullah with an intention to establish Islamic rule in India especially in Tamil Nadu through violent Jihad.

"They had circulated a magazine named Thozhan for propagating extreme Jihadi ideologies of ISIS and Al Qaeda," added the NIA. (ANI)

