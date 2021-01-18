Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) In the backdrop of a row over new web show "Tandav", security was stepped up outside the head office of Amazon, a key player in streaming video space, here and at the office of actor Saif Ali Khan who stars in the political drama series, police officials said on Monday.

The political drama series, released on Amazon Prime Video last week, is facing flak for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in a manner hurtful to religious sentiments of people.

To avoid any untoward incident in the wake of the controversy, security was stepped up outside the head office of Amazon Prime Video in BKC, a financial district, and also at the office of Khan in suburban Mumbai, the officials said.

Amazon, a US headquartered online giant, also runs a popular streaming service in India.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Monday called for a boycott of the web series for allegedly mocking Hindu deities and several leaders of his party have taken objection to the show's content.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 8, Manjunath Singe, said BJP leader Ram Kadam took out a morcha at the Amazon head office in BKC due to which we have tightened the security outside the office. We will keep a vigil outside the office and keep patrolling.

Security has also been strengthened outside the office of Khan, a lead character in the show, in suburban Bandra, another police official said.

Kadam has filed a complaint at the Ghatkopar Police Station against the series.

An FIR was lodged against series director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station late on Sunday night.

Earlier, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry had summoned Amazon Prime Video officials in India in connection with the controversy around the web series.

BJP MP Manoj Kotak has written to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on the series.

The drama series, starring Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday last.

