Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 2 (ANI): BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday slammed Arvind Kejriwal over issues concerning farmers and alleged that AAP's policies have failed.

He also said that Punjab is "drowning in debt" under the Aam Aadmi Party government.

The BJP leader referred to a letter written by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in which he accused the AAP government in Delhi of not being sympathetic to farmers and stopping the implementation of central schemes relating to farmers.

"The letter written by Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made AAP's anti-farmer stance clear... AAP has exploited farmers for the last 11 years... It's time for Arvind Kejriwal to go yet he's raising questions... AAP's policies have failed... Arvind Kejriwal's government is responsible for Punjab drowning in debt today," Chugh told ANI.

Reacting to allegations of Chouhan, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the condition of farmers has never been "as bad as" it was during BJP's rule.

"BJP talking about farmers is like Dawood preaching on non-violence. The condition of farmers has never been as bad as it was during BJP's rule. Farmers in Punjab are on hunger strike, tell Modiji to talk to them. Stop doing politics on farmers' issues. Bullets and lathis were fired on farmers during BJP rule," she alleged.

In his letter to Atishi, Chouhan said farmers are deprived of benefits of central schemes as these are not being implemented by the Delhi government.

"I am writing this letter to you with great sadness. You have never made appropriate decisions in the interest of farmers in Delhi. The farmer-friendly schemes of the Central Government have also been prevented from being implemented in Delhi by your government. Your government has no sympathy for farmers. Today the farmers of Delhi are upset and worried," Chouhan said.

"Due to the non-implementation of many farmer welfare schemes of the Centre by the Delhi Government, the farmer brothers and sisters are being deprived of the benefits of these schemes. I had earlier also written a letter to you and informed you about the problems of the farmers of Delhi, but it is a matter of concern that your government has not resolved these problems," he added. (ANI)

