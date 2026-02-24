Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 24 (ANI): The teaser of veteran actor Mohanlal interviewing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, titled, 'Iruvar' was released on Tuesday , drawing significant public and political attention.

The 1 minute 15 second video, shot at the Chief Minister's official residence Cliff House, shows the two engaging in a mix of light and serious conversations. Directed by T K Rajeev Kumar, the teaser opens with Mohanlal arriving at Cliff House and features visuals of both walking together on the premises.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie Missing Case: Savannah Guthrie Releases New Plea for Missing Mother As Family Offers USD 1 Million Reward, Says 'We Still Believe in a Miracle' (Watch Video).

In the visuals shared by CMO, the actor is seen posing a range of questions to the Chief Minister, about favourite films, memorable movie dialogues, regret in public life and personal experiences.

Responding to a remark that he prefers actor Rajinikanth's movies, the Chief Minister says he generally enjoys action films. When Mohanlal asks if he has ever tried applying a movie scene to real life, the Chief Minister replies that he has not.

Also Read | Bhojpuri Star Nirahua Under Fire for Saying He 'Never Loved' Wife Mansha Yadav in Candid Interview (Watch Video).

In another clip, the Chief Minister responds humorously when asked if he remembers any of Mohanlal's popular dialogues. The teaser also captures lighter moments, including Mohanlal quoting a famous dialogue and the Chief Minister applauding.

The interview was filmed discreetly over recent days. Mohanlal had earlier interviewed former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy as part of a similar format. The full interview, recorded ahead of the Assembly election season, is expected to be released soon, though no official date has been announced. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)