Agartala, Jul 20 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said his government has constituted a special task force to find out illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the northeastern state.

His comment comes a day after Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma revealed the formation of a special task force by the West Tripura district police to 'detect and deport' the illegal immigrants staying in the state, to their country of origin.

Also Read | Manikrao Kokate Rummy Video Controversy: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Lands in Soup After Videos of Him Playing Rummy Game on Phone During Legislative Session Go Viral.

"The Centre has already decided to accept those people from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who have taken refuge in India before 2014 due to religious persecution, he told the reporters.

He was referring to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which paves the way for granting Indian nationality to undocumented non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Also Read | 'Healing' With Horror: Self-Styled 'Baba' Tortures Villagers, Makes Them Drink His Urine in the Name of Spiritual Rituals in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"There are attempts to create confusion on the issue. We have already constituted a special task force to identify if there is any influx or infiltration after December 2014. We will not accept those who came after December 2014 as per the Centre's decision and have been staying here illegally," he said.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited a delegation of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) for a meeting on July 23 to discuss the concerns raised by it about the possible enrolment of illegal immigrants in Tripura's electoral rolls.

Debbarma, in a social media post on Saturday, said, "After we raised our concerns about possible enrolment of illegal immigrants in Tripura's voter roll and demanded a Bihar-like Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission of India has called us for a meeting on July 23 to discuss these issues."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)