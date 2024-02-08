New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi late on Wednesday night.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu also met MP Jayadev Galla in the early hours of Thursday.

In what he called his 'final speech' in Parliament on Monday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, Galla Jayadev announced his decision to 'step away from politics' while he reserved special praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lauding his leadership in the last 10 years.

In his speech in Lok Sabha on Monday, Jayadev emphasized PM Modi's transformative governance and credited his administration for India's remarkable economic progress and global stature.

"I compliment the prime minister for his leadership and vision for the country. Even though we are not a part of the NDA, I cannot resist my temptation to praise the government under the stewardship of Modi ji over the last 10 years. How he has taken this country to new heights and we are on the verge of becoming the third largest economy in the world it is not just governance but it is the leadership that counts and Modi ji's leadership," the Guntur MP said.

TDP who was earlier a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), went out of the bloc in the year 2018. (ANI)

