Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday demanded Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's resignation alleging that YSRCP has forged signatures and documents during the civic elections in the state.

Naidu demanded Redyy to own up moral responsibility for allegedly using forged documents to announce the withdrawal of TDP nominee Vijaya Lakshmi and her husband in the 7th division of Tirupati Municipal Corporation. The forensic report established beyond doubt that the forged signatures were used to prevent the couple from contesting the election, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP chief said, "The ruling YSRCP has been committing these criminal election offences right from the beginning. The Returning Officers responsible for the 7th division poll irregularity in Tirupati should be summarily sacked and arrested. Jagan Mohan Reddy should resign from his post considering how even the election process was criminalised under his leadership in the past two and half years.

The former chief minister also warned that their party would file cases with documentary evidence in order to fix accountability on the Returning Officers and all police officials who openly "partook in the YSRCP election offences".

"All these officers would have to pay heavily for their illegal support to the Chief Minister and the mafia gangs of his ministers. Now, the SP and the DSP were asked to file counters in the High Court over illegal arrests of the TDP leaders in Kuppam," Naidu said.

"Reddy did not invest a single rupee in his family media company and all the Rs 1,266 cr investment came into Sakshi as part of his famous quid pro quo frauds. This Chief Minister was the prime accused in over six charge sheets filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and in over 11 charge sheets filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," he said.

The TDP chief called upon the people to boldly vote against the ruling YSRCP candidates without being afraid of the criminal mafia gangs.

"If the voters continued to hand over victories to the YRCP, the gangsters and mafia elements would further get emboldened," he added. (ANI)

