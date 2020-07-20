Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party National President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday made a plea to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to consider the interests and future aspirations of all sections of Andhra Pradesh before taking a final decision on the CRDA Repeal and Three Capitals Bills.

Naidu reminded the Governor that the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council has not rejected but only referred the 'two anti-people bills' to the Select Committee. When the bills were unlawfully brought before the House for a second time, the Council did not consider the same as they were pending before the Select Committee.

The TDP chief wrote a 6-page letter to Governor Harichandan, recalling that the approval of the two bills at this juncture would amount to contempt of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh as the HC was in the process of hearing many petitions against the government's ulterior move to shift Capital in the name of decentralised development.

"The two bills violated the Section 6 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 under which the Central Government appointed an Experts Committee at that time and it eventually led to the finalisation of Amaravati as Capital City years ago. Section 6 also suggested that the Centre form the Experts Committee within six months of the Reorganisation Act coming into effect so that the panel can make recommendations for developing 'a Capital' for the residual state," Naidu wrote.

Stating that the bifurcation act passed by the Parliament suggested 'only one Capital' for AP, the TDP chief said this was one of the many points to say that the bills under consideration were brought in violation of the country's established Parliamentary practices and traditions. The YSRCP regime's thoughtless actions were badly hurting not just the contemporary AP society but also all future generations of the State and their overall emerging aspirations and developmental needs, he added.

Naidu told the Governor that only out of political vendetta, the YSRCP regime was bent on destroying Amaravati in the name of Three Capitals and decentralisation bills. In fact, Amaravati was widely known as a long-standing cultural centre and the most suited and centrally located place for Andhra Pradesh Capital.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself said Amaravati Capital would be developed as a better city than Delhi at the time of laying the foundation stone. The Centre also recognised Amaravati as a 'smart city' and allocated Rs 700 crore. Besides, the Central government has already provided Rs 2,500 crore for developing the Secretariat, Assembly, Council, High Court and other basic facilities," Naidu elaborated.

The TDP leader said that within a short time, Amaravati Capital attracted national and international partnerships with prestigious groups like the Singapore Consortium, Japanese engineers, World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Till now, Rs 10,000 crore was spent on developing the basic infrastructure in Amaravati. This massive project was built on a unique self-financing model that would create huge wealth for the whole State as the city develops by leaps and bounds over time, he added. (ANI)

