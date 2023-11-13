Amaravati, Nov 13 (PTI) The Telugu Desam Party and Janasena, which have forged an alliance in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday drafted their preliminary joint manifesto for 2024 polls, focusing on eradicating poverty, strengthening the poor financially and uplifting farmers among others.

Senior TDP leader Y Ramakrishnudu said that Janasena proposed adding five points to TDP's six in the manifesto, raising the total number to 11 while drawing up plans to organise issue-based discussions with different sections of people before finalising the complete manifesto.

Also Read | Mahadev Betting App Case: Mumbai Police Book Bollywood Actor Sahil Khan.

The 11 finalised points cover the Sowbaghya scheme, drinking water for every house, protection Act for BCs, Amaravati as capital, free sand and welfare of the workers among others, said Ramakrishnudu, addressing a press conference in Mangalagiri.

Under the Sowbaghya scheme, the TDP-Janasena in the event of coming to power in the state will provide support to SMEs by offering a maximum subsidy of 20 per cent for projects costing up to Rs 10 lakh.

Also Read | Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arrested by CBI for Accepting Bribe From Jailed Pearls Group Founder’s Employee.

The senior TDP leader highlighted that the manifesto will focus on reviving MSMEs, stabilising people financially, supporting the establishment of small-scale industries by Dalits, BCs, minorities and other aspects.

Ramakrishnudu said that inclusive growth is the main agenda of the allies, who will also revive SC, ST, BC and minority schemes, along with deliberation on taxation structure in the southern state.

The manifesto is being prepared in a practical manner, zeroing in on ‘strengthening the existing schemes' and reviving those discontinued by the YSRCP government, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)