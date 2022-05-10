Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 10 (ANI): TDP HRD state wing member B Ram Gopal Reddy on Tuesday slammed the YSRCP government for not "regularising" the contract employees even three years after coming to power.

Addressing a press conference, Reddy said, "The Chief Minister set up a ministers' committee in 2019 itself to prepare a road map for the employees' regularisation issue. Three years were over now but the committee had not come out with any report or recommendation or road map. From this, it was clear that the government had no sincerity in this respect."

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was not doing anything to fulfill his pre-election padayatra promise made to the contract and part-time employees.

The TDP leader deplored that the Chief Minister was wasting time in the name of committees. "Severe injustice was being done to the employees because of this. Over 64,000 contract and part-time staff were suffering due to the Government's delaying tactics."

B Ram Gopal Reddy asserted that in their regime, the salaries were paid to the employees on the first day of the month itself. "But now, the salaries were not being paid to some staff even after three months. In respect of some contract staff, salaries were being paid after four to five months. The Government owed an explanation to their families."

"There is a big difference in salaries for the employees working in IIITs and junior colleges. Some lecturers are getting Rs 57,000 while others are receiving just Rs 40,000," he added.

The TDP leader said that the Chief Minister promised equal work and equal pay to the part-time staff but it was not being implemented even after three years. (ANI)

