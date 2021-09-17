Amaravati, Sep 17 (PTI) Ruling YSR Congress and Telugu Desam Party workers jostled with each other and engaged in a verbal duel near the riverfront residence of TDP chief and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli here on Friday, prompting a lathi-charge by police to quell the groups.

Also Read | COMEDK 2021 Answer Key Released, Here's How Candidates Can Download Answer Key Online at comedk.org.

The YSRC workers were led by MLA J Ramesh, who organised a rally to the TDP supremo's residence in protest against some remarks alleged to have been made by former minister Ch Ayyannapatrudu against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Rapes 9-Year-Old After Taking Her to Under-Construction Site While Her Parents Were Away.

The workers squatted near the residence located in the high-security zone.

Police had to resort to lathi-charge to quell the groups, even as the MLA was detained and whisked away, police said, adding he was later released.

A TDP leader's car windshield was damaged as YSRC men allegedly pelted stones.

Learning about the protest, TDP workers assembled at their chief's house to foil any trouble by the ruling party cadre.

TDP MLA Gadde Ramamohan and other senior leaders also reached the spot.

A verbal duel and jostling ensued, creating mild tension in the area, police said.

Unable to ensure order, police then resorted to lathi-charge to quell the groups.

Later in the evening, the TDP leaders, including MLAs and former legislators, tried to meet Director General of Police D G Sawang at the State Police Headquarters and lodge a complaint against the YSRC MLA but were allegedly prevented entry.

TDP leaders protested when YSRC MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy was allowed to go inside the State Police Headquarters.

"Is the State Police Headquarters the YSRC office, where only the ruling party men are permitted? How can they deny entry to a Dalit MLA," the TDP leaders questioned.

State TDP president K Atchannaidu strongly condemned the "planned attack" on Chandrababu Naidu's residence and lashed out at the Chief Minister, alleging he "turned AP into Afghanistan".

"Is Ramesh an MLA or a rowdy? YSRC leaders have become like the Taliban," he said.

The planned attack on the Opposition leader's residence reflected the state of law and order in AP, he added.

The YSRC MLA, however, countered the TDP's allegation, saying it was the latter who attacked him. "My car has been damaged in the TDP men's attack," he alleged.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)