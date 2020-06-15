India News | TDP, YSRCP Supporters Clash in Visakhapatnam; 2 Injured

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two persons were injured after supporters of TDP and YSRCP clashed in Visakhapatnam on Monday, police said.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Rama Krishna participated in a road inaugural event. Later, he was allegedly stopped by YSRCP supporters, leading to clashes between supporters from both parties.

Soon after, the TDP MLA staged a protest on the spot and demanded the arrest of YSRCP supporters.

ACP Dwaraka zone, RVS Murthy, confirmed that clashes took place between TDP and YSRCP workers.

"A TDP and YSRCP supporter were injured and shifted to hospital. YSRCP supporters stopped Visakhapatnam East TDP MLA Velagapudi Rama Krishna's inaugural programme of cement road. We did not get any report from TDP supporters. If we get the report, we will file case. MLA Rama Krishna staged a protest on the spot," Murthy said. (ANI)

