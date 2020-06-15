Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | TDP, YSRCP Supporters Clash in Visakhapatnam; 2 Injured

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 07:27 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | TDP, YSRCP Supporters Clash in Visakhapatnam; 2 Injured

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Two persons were injured after supporters of TDP and YSRCP clashed in Visakhapatnam on Monday, police said.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Rama Krishna participated in a road inaugural event. Later, he was allegedly stopped by YSRCP supporters, leading to clashes between supporters from both parties.

Also Read | Maharashtra Can Now Operate 100 Flights Daily, Up From 50 at Present, Says Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Soon after, the TDP MLA staged a protest on the spot and demanded the arrest of YSRCP supporters.

ACP Dwaraka zone, RVS Murthy, confirmed that clashes took place between TDP and YSRCP workers.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 3.5 Hit Regions 132 Km North-Northwest of Rajkot, Third Quake in State in 2 Days.

"A TDP and YSRCP supporter were injured and shifted to hospital. YSRCP supporters stopped Visakhapatnam East TDP MLA Velagapudi Rama Krishna's inaugural programme of cement road. We did not get any report from TDP supporters. If we get the report, we will file case. MLA Rama Krishna staged a protest on the spot," Murthy said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement