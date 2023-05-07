Thane, May 7 (PTI) A woman teacher has been suspended after she allegedly punished some students for not paying their school fees in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said.

The Class 6 teacher at a private school here on April 19 asked the students to write in their notebooks 30 times that, “Tomorrow I will not forget to get my fees.”

A clip of the note that the teacher asked the students to write went viral on social media platforms following which parents launched a protest.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) took serious note of it and civic commissioner Abhijit Bhangar ordered the education officer to visit the school and conduct a probe into the matter.

The education officer conducted an inquiry following which the school management suspended the teacher, the TMC said in a release on Saturday.

The education department has directed the school to take appropriate action against the teacher, it said.

The school has been warned to prevent such things from happening in future. The school was conducting an inquiry into the matter and the education department was following it up, the release said.

Bangar said it was wrong to put pressure on students in such a way.

Under the Right to Education Act, it is prohibited to create situations where school students face emotional or physical harassment, the civic release said.

Such a situation has a serious impact on children's minds and schools need to be aware of this, it added.

