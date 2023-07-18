Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 18 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday sanctioned prosecution against former state cabinet minister Partha Chatterjee in the multi-crore teacher recruitment scam under Central Bureau of Investigation, Raj Bhawan sources said.

Presently the former Minister Partha Chatterjee is in judicial custody.

Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee are facing a probe into the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam.

Last year, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a prosecution complaint against eight accused including Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee in the Teachers Recruitment Scam in West Bengal before the PMLA Special Court, Kolkata.

According to ED officials, six entities were used for money laundering. Partha and Arpita used M/s Echhay Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Ananta Texfab Pvt Ltd, Symbiosis Merchants Pvt Ltd, Sentry Engineering Pvt Ltd, Viewmore Highrise Pvt Ltd and APA Utility Services to launder the money. (ANI)

