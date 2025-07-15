Cuddalore, Jul 15 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the "Saffron plan of team Delhi" will not work in Tamil Nadu as leaders of the Dravidian, Dr Ambedkar, Communist and Gandhian ideologies are united and that showed that the state is together as a single team.

In his address after inaugurating late Dalit leader and Congress veteran, L Elayaperumal's statue and a centenary hall in his memory, Stalin said as many as 10,000 camps would be organised under the 'Ungaludan Stalin' outreach programme to take government services directly to the people.

Dravidian leaders who followed 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy, the Left leaders who followed Communism, leaders of the Congress party who followed the Gandhian path and the leaders of the Ambedkar movement are all together on the dais, he said.

"This is Oraniyil Tamil Nadu (Tamil Nadu stands as a single team)...when Tamil Nadu is together like this as a single camp, the Saffron plan of Delhi team will not work here," he said. However, the CM did not directly name any party or leader when he made the Saffron plan remark.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan, Congress leader K Selvaperunthagai, Left leaders K Balakrishnan (CPI-M), R Mutharasan (CPI), IUML top leader KM Kader Mohideen and Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan and others were present. "I thank them all," the CM said.

The presence of a string of leaders showed that it was not only to honour Elayaperumal but also to demonstrate that they back all the social reforms based schemes of his party led Dravidian model government, he said.

The chief minister hailed Elayaperumal as the "shining light of the oppressed people, who symbolised value based politics." Stalin said: "I am very happy to inaugurate the Ayya Elayaperumal memorial auditorium." The late leader opened the the door of rights for the Scheduled Castes people, the CM said praising Elayaperumal.

On the outreach programme, he said volunteers would go door-to-door and inform the people about the camps, including the venue and date and the documents needed for specific services.

The aim of this scheme is to deliver the government's services and schemes by visiting people in their residential areas.

The statue and centenary hall was inaugurated at Lalpuram (Chidambaram taluk) near here.

