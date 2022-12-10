Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): The campaign of the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh to attract investments worth more than Rs 10 lakh crore to the state through the Global Investors Summit 2023 is getting overwhelming support abroad as on the spot signing of the MoUs has already begun between Team Yogi and foreign companies.

The Global Investors Summit 2023 is scheduled to be held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12 next year.

The teams sent by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Frankfurt (Germany), London (the UK) and Toronto (Canada) to invite foreign investors to UPGIS 2023, have held roadshows to discuss the possibilities of investment in various sectors in the state as well as the government's investor-friendly policies with the officials of the respective countries, generating a lot of interest among foreign investors.

Ahead of the roadshow in Toronto, during a one-to-one business meeting, Suresh Madan, CEO of My Health Center, a Canadian company, inked an MoU worth Rs 2050 crore with a delegation from Uttar Pradesh for setting up a multi-speciality hospital and medical college and medical device manufacturing unit in Kanpur.

During the roadshows, the teams told potential investors about the friendly environment, safe investment and incentives in the state while the latter expressed their desire to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, Chief Minister Yogi has set a target of making Uttar Pradesh a one trillion dollar economy as per the intention of PM Modi. Global Investors Summit 2023 is a step taken to fulfil the same goal.

The delegation that held a road show in Toronto was headed by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana. Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh Saini and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, assured investors of safe investment in Uttar Pradesh and also answered their every query. Mahana welcomed the members of Indo-Canadian Chambers of Commerce and assured all cooperation for investment in Uttar Pradesh. About 70 to 80 investors from Indo Canada Chamber of Commerce were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Invest UP and Canada India Foundation (CIF) have joined hands for the promotion of UPGIS 2023. CIF will act as the brand ambassador of Uttar Pradesh in Canada. Earlier, the delegation met representatives of companies like My Health Centre, OMERS, IMEC, OTPP at a dinner hosted by the Indian Consulate in Toronto and invited them to UPGIS. How UP can participate in companies like healthcare, food processing and media was also discussed on the occasion.

In Frankfurt, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' invited German investors to Uttar Pradesh during the road show. He assured the investors of all possible cooperation. PWD Minister Jitin Prasad and other officials informed business organisations about investment opportunities in UP on the occasion.

The focus during the roadshow led by Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna was on the defence sector. The aim of this roadshow was to further deepen the business relationship between the two countries through the UK-India 2030 Roadmap. Trade between the two countries is set to amount to 29.6 billion British pounds in FY2022, up 37.1 per cent from the previous year.

On this occasion, the delegation met the representatives of ADS Group Limited and UK Defense and Security Exports Division Department. During the meeting, discussions were held on how UK's defence industries can contribute to realising the potential of UP's Defence Corridor.

The delegation also met Paul West of BAE Systems. BAE Systems is a leading global defence manufacturer, preparing for big investment in the state BAE Sysytrems was also present in Lucknow in the past. Apart from this, the delegation met representatives of the Martin Baker Aircraft Company Ltd and invited them to UPGIS 2023. During the meeting, they discussed how Uttar Pradesh can partner with the company in the defence and aerospace sector.

Earlier, the delegation also met representatives of Thales Group and discussed with them how the Noida-based headquarters of the Thales Group in India could increase its presence in Uttar Pradesh. The delegation also met Patrick Horgan, Director of Global Network and discussed about the potential of UP in Defence, Aerospace and Civil Aviation sectors.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister of UP Brajesh Pathak, along with other senior members of delegation inaugurated the exhibition on 'Lok mein Ram' curated by the Lalit Kala Akademi, New Delhi (Life story of Lord Rama) at Gurudev Tagore Indian Cultural Centre, Mexico. Shri Rajneesh Dube, Additional Chief Secretary, Animal Husbandry Dept, Government of Uttar Pradesh, highlighted the opportunities in dairy sector during a roadshow in Mexico and invited the business fraternity of the country to explore investment opportunities in UP. (ANI)

