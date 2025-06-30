New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly killing a man and fleeing with cash and mobile phones in Metro Vihar area of outernorth Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The juvenile was apprehended based on CCTV footage of the incident, he said.

"On June 29, a PCR call was received at Narela Industrial Area Police Station regarding a dead body found at a house in Metro Vihar Phase-2. A police team rushed to the spot and found Sunil Mandal (30) lying on the ground of the house with his throat slit," said the police officer.

Mandal, a native of Bihar, worked as a contractor for wedding functions and lived alone at the location, he said.

A crime team and forensic experts were called to the scene for evidence collection and multiple exhibits, including bood-stained items, a SIM card and a broken mobile phone, were seized.

"Mandal was shifted to a hospital in Narela, where he was declared brought dead and later sent to BJRM mortuary for postmortem," said the officer.

Based on the statement of Lallu, a friend of the deceased who discovered the body, an FIR was registered and further investigation was taken up.

During the probe, CCTV footage revealed that on the night of June 28, a young boy entered the house with the victim at around 10:30 pm and left alone at 1:33 am, scaling the gate.

"The juvenile was identified and apprehended. During interrogation, he confessed to killing the man and stealing Rs 1,500 and two mobile phones," the officer claimed.

Sources said that the juvenile had smashed a 'tawa' (pan) on the head of the victim and slit his neck before fleeing with the cash and mobile phones.

The police has recovered the kitchen knife and the tawa, along with the stolen cash and phones.

Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

