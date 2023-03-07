Bulandshahr (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was killed and two others injured when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor here, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the accident took place at the Sikra village, when Sujal, Golu and Kaku were returning from their tuition classes.

While returning, a tractor coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle, killing Sujal, police said, adding that Golu and Kaku who were injured were rushed to a hospital.

The tractor driver escaped from the spot, police said.

Station House Officer, Khurja police station, Dharmendra Singh Rathor said the tractor has been seized, and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination.

