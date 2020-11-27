Ballia (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) A youth allegedly hacked to death a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Friday on suspicion that she was cheating on him, police said.

The incident occurred at Lilkar village in Sikanderpur area in the afternoon when the teenager went to the field, according to police.

Also Read | Farmers Protest: Farmer Heading to Delhi from Punjab to Join Protest Killed in Accident.

Ritika Sahni had a love affair with Sayed Ali, who suspected that she was cheating on him. Ali has been detained, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav.

The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, the ASP said.

Also Read | Karnataka Cabinet Formally Clears Creation of Vijayanagar District from Ballari.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)