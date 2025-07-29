Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Jul 29 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy, who allegedly attacked a police Sub Inspector in Pappakudi in the district on July 28 night, was shot at and nabbed, police said.

The teenager had attacked the SI with a sharp weapon, when a police team attempted to quell a scuffle.

Both the SI and the teenager have been admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital here. A case has been registered, and further investigation is on.

