New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was found dead with injury marks on the body in southwest Delhi's Kapashera border area on Wednesday evening, police said.

The boy, Sandeep Mehto, was a resident of Samalkha, they said. It is suspected that he was thrashed for entering a farm, police said.

According to police, a passerby spotted the body around 5 pm and made a PCR call.

Police rushed to the spot and called his family who identified the body, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, during inquiry, it was found that around 11 am on Wednesday, Sandeep entered a farm along with his two friends. The farm belonged to one Prakarti Sandhu, a resident of Gurgaon.

The guard of the farm thought that they entered the premises in order to steal something. He caught Sandeep, while his two friends escaped from the farm, Singh said.

Sandhu was also present at the spot. It is suspected that the boy was beaten up by sticks and one stick hit his head. When he was trying to run, some dogs chased him and he has dog bites also, police said.

Sandeep collapsed around 50 to 60 metres away from the farm where he died, police said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a team was sent to Gurgaon to arrest the accused, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Sandeep's father is a driver and originally hails from Jharkhand, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)