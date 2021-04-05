Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a young man in this district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday in an area under the Bhopa police station limits, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's mother, the accused lured the boy with a toffee in the morning and took him to a nearby place, where he allegedly sodomised him.

The boy narrated his ordeal to the family members after returning to his home in the evening. He also alleged that the accused threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the matter to anyone.

