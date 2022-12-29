Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Six persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl on several occasions in the last six months in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Wednesday.

The police said that an accused, identified as Anil Jadhav had forcibly kidnapped the girl and established physical relations with her in a lodge.

Also Read | Tripura Assembly Elections 2023: To Counter PM Narendra Modi's Popularity Congress May Ally With Left, Mamata Banerjee Also Trying Her Luck.

"6 people were arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl on several occasions in the last 6 months. Accused Anil Jadhav kidnapped girl at knifepoint and forcibly took her to a lodge and made physical relations with her," the police said.

The police further informed that he had clicked her objectionable photos and blackmailed her.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Drunk Man Burned to Death After His Clothes Caught Fire in Jaitpur Area.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)