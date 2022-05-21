Kolkata, May 21 (PTI) A teenage boy has died after allegedly jumping off from the 21st floor of a highrise in Topsia area of the city, police said on Saturday.

Sixteen-year old Anand Upadhyay, a resident of Liluah in neighbouring Howrah and a student of Don Bosco School who had gone to visit his aunt, allegedly jumped off from her balcony on the 21st floor of the building at around 9 pm on Friday, the police said.

"The boy's mother said that the boy fell down while playing in the balcony but our initial probe revealed that he did not want to return home and was angry. But after some time he asked his mother to book a cab to return home. Amidst this he suddenly ran towards the balcony and jumped off," a police official said.

The boy was declared dead when residents of the apartment building rushed him to a nearby hospital, he said.

Investigation into the incident is on.

