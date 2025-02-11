Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 11 (PTI) Two persons, including a teenager and an ambulance driver, have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and gang rape of a 10-year-old girl in Adoor in this district, police said on Tuesday.

The crime was committed in a brutal manner, and an investigation is ongoing, a police officer said.

The main accused, Sudheesh Ramesh (19), a resident of Vadayampadi in Ernakulam, has been remanded, they said.

He works as an ambulance driver at Kakkanad Infopark.

According to the police, the incident occurred near Chennamputhur Colony in Adoor.

On Sunday at around 6 pm, Ramesh abducted the child from near her home and took her to an abandoned house nearby, where she was sexually assaulted, police said.

A teenager also sexually assaulted the child. When the child cried out, the teenager covered her mouth and raped her, police said.

The police were immediately informed, and the girl was taken to Adoor General Hospital for a medical examination.

The police recorded the girl's statement in the presence of her mother.

Ramesh was taken into custody by the police at 2 am on Monday, and the 15-year-old boy was also apprehended, police said. Since this is a case of gang rape, the investigation has been handed over to Adoor Deputy SP G Santhosh Kumar, they said.

The accused were identified using photographs shown to the child.

The accused teenager was subjected to legal proceedings on Monday, and his mother was informed in writing.

The Child Welfare Officer was also notified, and necessary measures were taken before the teenager was transferred to a facility in Kollam, police added.

