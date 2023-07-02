Rampur (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy was apprehended on Sunday for allegedly killing another minor boy here in the Civil Lines area of the district, police said.

The victim, a six-year-old Yug Yadav, had gone missing Sunday afternoon and was found dead by his father Yogendra Yadav.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Woman Gives Birth to Newborn Child With 60 ml of Nicotine Levels in Mehsana Hospital, Doctors Say Mother’s Tobacco Addiction Led to Child’s ‘Overdosing’.

The boy was found naked with his head crushed with a brick, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh said, "The 13-year-old accused is a resident of the same village. He was held after several local people informed us about his presence near the spot where the body was recovered from."

Also Read | Sharad Pawar Thanks PM Narendra Modi, 'Blames' ED for NCP Split As Nephew Ajit Pawar Takes Oath As Deputy CM of Maharashtra in Eknath Shinde-Led Govt.

Singh said that the accused had confessed to murder of the boy.

"The accused is a drug addict. The main motive behind the incident is still not clear," said the officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)