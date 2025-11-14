Hajipur (Bihar) [India], November 14 (ANI): Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election vote counting, Janshakti Janata Dal chief and candidate from the Mahua seat, Tej Pratap Yadav, inspected the strong room in the Raj Narain College.

After inspecting the strong room, he said that the arrangements are good.

"I inspected the strong room. The arrangements are good...," he told reporters.

Tej Pratap Yadav also reacted to the "inflammatory" statement issued by RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh in which he cautioned the election officials against any attempt to manipulate the people's mandate and called him a "faltu aadmi".

He said, "He is a 'faltu aadmi', there is no value in what he speaks..."

Earlier, an FIR was registered under sections 174, 353, 352 of BNS, 123(4) and 125 of the Representation of the People Act and Section 66 of the IT Act against RJD leader Sunil Singh for giving an "inflammatory" statement.

RJD Leader Sunil Singh issued a strong warning to election officials, cautioning against any attempt to manipulate the people's mandate, otherwise "the same scenes witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well".

Singh claimed that in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, "many RJD candidates were forcibly defeated," and urged vigilance to ensure such incidents do not repeat.

"Many of our candidates were forcibly defeated in 2020... I have requested all our officials involved in the counting process that, if you defeat the person whom the public has given their mandate, the same scenes you witnessed on the roads in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be seen on the roads of Bihar as well," Singh told ANI.

The counting for the 243 Bihar assembly polls will be conducted on November 14. The winner will be declared on the same evening, marking the end of a nearly month-long election campaign.

This is the first assembly election in the country in two decades, which was conducted following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar.

In the 2020 polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.

Among the major parties in NDA, the JD(U) contested on 115 constituencies and secured 43 seats, while the BJP won 74 out of 110 seats it contested. In Mahagathbandhan, the RJD contested 144 seats and won 75, and the Congress won 19 seats out of 70. (ANI)

