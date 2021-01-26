Patna (Bihar) [India], January 26 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son and party MLA Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday wrote a postcard letter to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to release the former Bihar Chief Minister from jail on humanitarian grounds.

In his letter which he called an 'Azadi Patra', Tej Pratap addressed his father as the 'messiah' of the poor and deprived section of the society and urged the President to free him. Pratap's earnest appeal was however riddled with spelling mistakes. The single line appeal in Hindi had five errors.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi from the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi on the advice of the State Medical Board. He reached Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on Saturday evening from where he will be airlifted to Delhi.

Dr Umesh Prasad, Lalu's physician had said last month that Yadav's kidney was functioning at 25 percent capacity and his situation could take a turn for the worse.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, who had been in prison since December 2017, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment in 2018 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and seven years under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the fodder scam case. Both the sentences are being served consecutively.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crores from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister. (ANI)

