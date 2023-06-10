Visakhapatnam (AP), Jun 10 (PTI) Scientist Kota Harinarayana, who is credited with developing India's first home-grown light combat aircraft 'Tajas', and Telegu cinema star Vanisri were on Saturday conferred honorary degrees by a deemed-to-be university here.

Harinarayana, born in 1943, was honoured with a Doctor of Science (DSc) degree while 1948-born Vanisri received a Doctor of Letters (DLitt) during the 14th convocation of the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) at its sprawling Visakhapatnam campus.

GITAM, located in Rushikonda, began its journey in 1980 as a small engineering institute. It has two more campuses at Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while the one at Visakhapatnam is the oldest.

The convocation ceremony was held for the students of the Visakhapatnam campus at the Dr Yellapragada Subbarao Auditorium.

A GITAM spokesperson said 40 gold medals were awarded to students for academic excellence, while 82 received PhD degrees.

A total of 2,499 students received degrees in person, while 298 got them in absentia, the spokesperson said, adding there were 35 students who secured the first rank in various disciplines.

GITAM president M Sri Bharat, in his address, exhorted students to "dream big" and "not take shortcuts" to the path of excellence.

"Because that may benefit someone in the short run but in the long run, you will be building your career on a weak foundation which is bound to collapse," he said.

Both Harinarayana and Vanisri shared the dais along with members of the ceremonial procession.

Chancellor Virander Singh Chauhan first conferred Harinarayana with a DSc degree honoris causa for his "outstanding contribution" to the field of science and technology and "visionary outlook and leadership qualities".

"In the name and on behalf of the Board of Management of GITAM (deemed-to-be university), I confer upon you the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science in this University, and in token there of you have been presented with this Degree, and I authorise you to wear the gown ordained as the insignia of your Degree," read the chancellor as he conferred the degree.

After receiving the degree, the veteran scientist said, "Now is the time to completely re-look at science and technology. There are immense opportunities... And, whatever damage the Western world has done, we can change it, and we need to change".

Harinarayana, who has worked with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), was the driving force behind developing 'Tejas'.

'Tejas', manufactured by HAL, is a single-engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

Born in Berhampur in Ganjam district, he has served at several premier institutions and was awarded a Padma Shri in 2002.

In 2017, he was conferred an honorary Doctor of Science degree by Ravenshaw University in Cuttack, Odisha.

Veteran actress Vanisri who was lavished with praises by many speakers for her illustrious career in cinema was awarded a DLitt honoris causa for her "seminal contributions to the fields of arts and society".

Speaking in Telugu, she urged people, especially the youth, to care for the environment and plant at least one tree a month to contribute to the ethos of sustainability.

According to a citation read out on the stage during the convocation ceremony, she was born in Nellore (then part of Madras state) in 1948, as Rathna Kumari, and is known for her works predominantly in Telugu, along with Tamil, and Kannada movies.

She made her debut with the 1962 Telugu movie "Bhishma". She also acted in Telugu films like "Jeevana Tarangalu", "Krishnaveni" and "Jeevana Jyothi", according to the information shared by GITAM.

She also played a double role in "Ganga Manga", a Telugu remake of 1972 hit Bollywood film "Seeta Aur Geeta" starring Hema Malini, and in "Vani Rani" in Tamil, along with legendary actor Sivaji Ganesan.

Vanisri has recieved the prestigious Nandi Award for her contribution to the film industry.

