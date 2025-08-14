Patna (Bihar) [India], August 14 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Thursday accused MLC Dinesh Singh of possessing two voter ID cards amid the ongoing allegations on the Election Commission of "voter fraud."

In a post on X, Tejashwi Yadav, claimed to be exposing the "voter fraud" in Bihar, alleged that JDU MLC is a close confederate of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and possesses two Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers - REM 0933367 and UT01134527

"Nitish Kumar's close associate, MLC Shri Dinesh Singh's "vote scam" exposed. Shri Dinesh Singh has been a JDU legislator for a long time. He possesses two different EPIC IDs - REM 0933367 and UT01134527," Tejashwi Yadav said.

https://x.com/yadavtejashwi/status/1955799788596715671

Tejashwi Yadav, who also attached photographs to back his claim, said that the MLC has two different votes at two different Lok Sabha constituencies and Bihar Assembly constituencies.

"He has two different votes in two different Lok Sabha constituencies in two different districts. He has two different votes in two different assembly constituencies. In SIR, he filled out two different enumeration forms. During the voter list revision, he must have signed two different forms," Yadav alleged.

RJD leader questioned how Dinesh Singh was given two EPIC cards and implied "voter fraud" by the Election Commission to ensure NDA's victory.

"How did he get two different votes in two different Lok Sabha constituencies and two different assembly constituencies with two different EPIC Cards in the new draft list published by the Election Commission? Did the Election Commission allow him to have two votes because of his closeness to the Chief Minister? Is this not electoral fraud by EC to ensure NDA's victory?" he asked.

Earlier, Yadav alleged that the Election Commission of India is working with the Bharatiya Janata Party to manipulate the voter list in Bihar by issuing two Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers to its leaders and workers.

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Yadav stated, "Before we had talked about Bihar's deputy chief minister, Vijay Sinha. Now you call it a crime, a mistake, or an expose, we had said it before too, but today I want to tell you that EC is helping the BJP, and cutting the votes of the Opposition. The people of the BJP are being given not one, but two EPIC numbers for themselves, in one Vidhan Sabha only."

Meanwhile, Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. (ANI)

