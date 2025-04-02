New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Following Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's allegation that Janata Dal (United) and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh belonged to the BJP and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's face was being used in Bihar, Singh doubled down and said that Tejashwi Yadav was an expert in eating the fodder of cattle and money of the poor of Bihar.

Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, "There is no need to react to the statements of people like Tejashwi Yadav. He is an expert in eating fodder of the cattle, money of the poor of Bihar, and their land in the name of jobs. He should react to all this. He should tell what skill he had that he became a billionaire while being a minor. He should share this skill with the youth of the country and Bihar."

Also Read | Chikkamagaluru Shocker: Upset Over Desertion by Wife, Man Shoots Daughter, 2 Relatives Dead Before Killing Self in Karnataka.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had alleged that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's face was being used and that leaders like Lalan Singh and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary were looting the state.

Tejashwi Yadav said, "It is clear that Lalan Singh belongs to BJP, mentally as well as physically. He belongs to BJP by his heart and mind. CM's face is only being used. They are looting the state."

Also Read | Who Is Mahesh Landge? All About Bhosari MLA Whose Letter to Pankaja Munde on Air Pollution Led to Closure of 2 RMC Plants in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh hit out at the Congress on the Waqf Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday and said that JD(U) does not have to learn the definition of secularism from Congress.

Lalan Singh said, "We will tell our stand on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament. JD(U) and CM Nitish Kumar do not need to learn the definition of secularism from Congress."

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju introduced Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)