New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) BJP MPs Tuesday criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's 'baap ka raj' tirade against BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul for his remarks on Holi, and said Muslims should participate in the festival as Hindus do on Eid.

Bachaul triggered a controversy Monday by urging Muslims to "stay indoors" during Holi, drawing sharp criticism from Bihar Assembly opposition leader Yadav, who urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to reprimand the legislator and file an FIR against him.

"It is not his 'baap ka raj' (fiefdom)," Yadav charged.

Asked for a comment, the BJP's Lok Sabha chief whip Sanjay Jaiswal said, "I do not support either of the comments."

Holi is a "festival of love" and should be celebrated by all Hindus and Muslims, the BJP Paschim Champaran MP told PTI Videos on the Parliament Complex. "We also visit everybody's home during Eid and celebrate. If you do not want anyone to throw colour on you, stay at home peacefully till midnight."

Union minister Nityanand Rai said the Bihar BJP MLA in his remarks meant to say that those coming out of their homes on Holi should remain prepared to play Holi.

"All participate in each other's festival in India today. If someone today asks someone to join his festival, then there is nothing wrong in it. All should participate in everybody's festival," the Union minister, who represents Bihar's Ujiyarpur Lok Sabha seat, told PTI Videos on the Parliament complex.

Bachaul, the MLA from Bisfi assembly constituency in Madhubani district, had on Monday told reporters, "I want to appeal to Muslims there are 52 jummas (Fridays) in a year. The one this week coincides with Holi. So, they should let Hindus celebrate the festival and not take offence if colours are smeared on them. If they have such problem, they should stay indoors. This is essential for maintaining communal harmony."

When pointed out that Muslims observe Roza (fasting) during Ramazan and hold special prayers on Fridays, the MLA snapped, "They have always had double standards. They are happy to make money by setting up stalls selling abir-gulaal (coloured powders), but if a few stains land on their clothes, they start fearing dozakh (hell)."

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav reacted sharply to the BJP MLA's remarks and said "it is not his 'baap ka raj'."

"Bachaul should remember this is Bihar, where RSS-BJP and Sangh Parivar designs have often been foiled. He thinks he can strike terror in the minds of our Muslim brethren. But ours is a land where every single Muslim would be protected by at least five to six Hindus," Yadav said.

He urged the Bihar chief minister to "summon" the BJP MLA and "pull him up". He also demanded that an FIR be filed against Bachuli for his remarks.

Asked for a comment, Union minister Giriraj Singh slammed Yadav for his remarks and asked him to stop being "arrogant".

"Tejashwi Yadav is arrogant because he did not enter politics through struggle. He is son of Lalu Yadav. This is his reputation. He should not be arrogant," Singh, the BJP MP from Begusarai , told reporters on the Parliament Complex when asked for a comment.

