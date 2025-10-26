Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and advocate Tejasvi Surya on Saturday appeared before the Karnataka High Court, representing actor Prakash Belawadi in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the proposed Tunnel Road project at Lalbagh Rock in Bengaluru.

The petition questions the lack of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the project and the absence of consultation with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA). It raises concerns about the Detailed Project Report (DPR), particularly the tunnel alignment that passes beneath the historic Lalbagh Rock.

Appearing before the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, Surya highlighted that the project's plan would acquire approximately 6.5 acres within the historic Lalbagh Botanical Garden, which he argued would threaten the ancient Lalbagh Rock, a protected geological monument. He claimed that public access to the area had already been restricted.

He also cautioned that the 3,000-million-year-old Lalbagh Rock, recognised as a National Geological Monument, faces a serious threat due to the proposed alignment.

He asserted that no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was conducted for the project, which he stated is legally required. Citing the Uttarakhand tunnel disaster, Surya called for a comprehensive safety review before any tunnelling could begin.

A bench of Chief Justice of Karnataka Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha assured that the issue would be examined in detail and directed the Additional Government Advocate (AGA), appearing on behalf of the State, to provide information regarding the proposal for tree cutting associated with the project.

Surya has previously called the project "daytime loot" and alleged that it is driven by real estate interests, noting that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) includes a commercial complex.

The Court also sought input from the Geological Survey of India on the Environmental Impact Assessment.

The matter is scheduled to be heard further on Tuesday, October 28. (ANI)

