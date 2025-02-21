Mahabubnagar (Telangana) [India], February 21 (ANI): As many as 18 students have been hospitalised with food poisoning after allegedly consuming meals at an institute's campus in Mahabubnagar district.

According to the Inspector of Jadcherla police station, the incident was reported at the Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) campus in Jadcherla town of Mahbubnagar.

The official said that the students fell ill after consuming the meals on campus, following which the management initially treated them on campus by calling in doctors.

However, after learning about the incident, Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy visited the campus and expressed anger at the management for allegedly trying to suppress it.

He instructed the management to provide immediate medical assistance to the affected students.

Following the MLA's intervention, the management shifted the students to a hospital for further treatment. The exact number of students affected was reported to be around 18.

Police said, "We have not received any complaint so far, but around 18 students suffered from food poisoning. Yesterday, the local MLA visited the campus and instructed the management to immediately transfer the affected students to a hospital, and accordingly, the management transferred them to the hospital."

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

